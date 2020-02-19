Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer Museum

A total of 104 Belgian beer brewers from all over Belgium have announced their participation. Credit: Wikipedia

The Bourse stock exchange building will house a Beer Museum on its upper floors after it has been renovated in 2023.

Over 100 beer brewers have confirmed their participation. The lower two floors of the building, as well as the large hall, will be made into public spaces for events. The main attraction of the renovated building will be the beer experience centre Belgian Beer World. Visitors will be able to discover why Belgian beer is recognised as world heritage by UNESCO, among other things.

A total of 104 Belgian beer brewers from all over Belgium, like the Brussels Beerstorming brewery, Brasserie De La Senne and Brussels Beer Project, have announced their participation in the project.

“It’s not just about beers, it is also about bringing people together,” said Sven Gats, Brussels Minister for the Image of Brussels, reports Bruzz. “The beer itself is not the essence. We can say that we are the land of beer, and if you want the link between tradition and diversity, you’ll have to come to Belgium,” added Gatz.

Some minor works on the building have already started in early February, but the actual renovation will start in the summer of 2020.

“It is the first time in its history that the 12,000 m² of the Bourse will be used,” said Philippe Close, the mayor of the City of Brussels, reports Le Soir. “It will become a building connected to the entire district,” he added.

“This project will strengthen the attractiveness of Brussels as a tourist centre,” said Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort, reports La Libre. “The objective was to reach 10 million overnight stays in Brussels by 2020,” he added.

With this new centre of attraction, the City hopes to attract some 300,000 visitors a year.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times