 
Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer Museum
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer...
100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at...
How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic...
Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students...
Lidl announces Belgian expansion plans...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer Museum
    100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at Cinquantenaire on Thursday
    How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic and political landscape
    Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students
    Lidl announces Belgian expansion plans
    90,000 households in Wallonia still have not paid TV tax abolished in 2018
    Dour 2020 removes French rapper after homophobic Snapchat
    New wolf sighting confirmed in Belgium
    Winter holidaymakers warned: already 15 deaths from avalanches
    Animal shelters have more work, and get more subsidy
    Brussels to hit federal government with lawsuit over airport noise complaints
    Escalators in Leuven station out of order since January
    Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south of France
    Ban on free plastic bags not respected on markets
    Gold nears 7-year high amid coronavirus growth fears
    UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy
    All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium
    Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear
    Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works
    Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?
    View more

    Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer Museum

    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    A total of 104 Belgian beer brewers from all over Belgium have announced their participation. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Bourse stock exchange building will house a Beer Museum on its upper floors after it has been renovated in 2023.

    Over 100 beer brewers have confirmed their participation. The lower two floors of the building, as well as the large hall, will be made into public spaces for events. The main attraction of the renovated building will be the beer experience centre Belgian Beer World. Visitors will be able to discover why Belgian beer is recognised as world heritage by UNESCO, among other things.

    A total of 104 Belgian beer brewers from all over Belgium, like the Brussels Beerstorming brewery, Brasserie De La Senne and Brussels Beer Project, have announced their participation in the project.

    “It’s not just about beers, it is also about bringing people together,” said Sven Gats, Brussels Minister for the Image of Brussels, reports Bruzz. “The beer itself is not the essence. We can say that we are the land of beer, and if you want the link between tradition and diversity, you’ll have to come to Belgium,” added Gatz.

    Some minor works on the building have already started in early February, but the actual renovation will start in the summer of 2020.

    “It is the first time in its history that the 12,000 m² of the Bourse will be used,” said Philippe Close, the mayor of the City of Brussels, reports Le Soir. “It will become a building connected to the entire district,” he added.

    “This project will strengthen the attractiveness of Brussels as a tourist centre,” said Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort, reports La Libre. “The objective was to reach 10 million overnight stays in Brussels by 2020,” he added.

    With this new centre of attraction, the City hopes to attract some 300,000 visitors a year.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job