Coolblue will open three stores in Brussels and Wallonia in 2020

Coolblue plans to open three new stores in Brussels and Wallonia, the Dutch e-commerce company announced on Thursday while releasing its annual performance figures for 2019.

Coolblue’s turnover increased by €130 million in 2019, ending the year on €1.5 billion, and a quarter of it made in Belgium. The amount generated in Belgium, €370 million, was €23 million more than in 2018.

The online chain, which has been present in Flanders for many years now, has 12 stores in the Netherlands, Antwerp, Ghent and Zaventem. A new one, the biggest in Belgium and the Netherlands is to be inaugurated in Spring in Brussels, on Avenue Louise. Coolblue promises it will create 50 jobs.

Additionally, a cycle-delivery service, CoolblueVélo, has already been deployed in the capital and in Ghent.

“We want to open at least three stores in Brussels and Wallonia,” said Camille Depuydt, Coolblue Belgique Director. “We are going to make our CoolblueVélo delivery service accessible in the big Walloon cities and extend our own delivery and installation service for major household appliances and television sets available to cover the whole of Belgium,” she added.

Coolblue, which hopes to take on 150 people in Belgium this year, has been active in the French-speaking part of the country since 2017.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times