Street artists to paint Brussels metro station entrances wanted

Brussels Mobility is looking for street artists to paint the tram tunnel entrances at Simonis metro station to fight unauthorised tags, after a previous successful project at Lemonnier metro station.

“We are calling on adults who, individually or collectively, are engaged in painting murals,” said Brussels Mobility. The aim is to revalue these “lost” spaces and integrate them better with the urban fabric.

They have earmarked €20,000 (excluding VAT) for the site costs, the design and the execution of the works and the per tunnel access, reports Bruzz.

Mobility is looking for works with a good general concept that fits in with the urban environment, but “a societal and participatory component would be an added value,” they said.

As with the entrances at Lemonnier station, Brussels Mobility and STIB wish to integrate the preferences of the local residents and public transport users.

The deadline to submit the projects is 3 March, and they will be implemented in Spring 2020.

