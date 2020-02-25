Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe...

Several Belgian arthouse cinemas have been named on a list of the best in Europe. Credit: David Orban (CC BY 2.0)

Several Belgian arthouse cinemas have been named on a list of the best in Europe, as voted by locals.

The list – compiled by travel blog Spotted by Locals – names cinemas in Antwerp, Brussels and Ghent in the list of local favourites.

Antwerp’s Cinema Cartoons is praised as “a great night out for film lovers” due to its small rooms and fondness for foreign films.

Cinematek in Brussels “offers a great variety of classics, rare cult movies, experimental cinema, directors/actors or genres from very old to more recent highlights of movie history collected by the Royal Movie Archive.”

Studio Skoop in Ghent was commended for its dedicated atmosphere. “No screaming children, no popcorn, no buckets of coke. Just pure cinema as it should be,” – as well as playing both independent and commercial releases.

The list – presented in alphabetical order – doesn’t rank the cinemas.

