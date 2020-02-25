 
Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe...
‘No use’ closing Belgium’s borders as coronavirus spreads...
110 Belgians quarantined in hotel in Tenerife due...
‘Waffle War’ in Brussels: vendors fight over turf...
Coronavirus: The virus can be contained (WHO), risk...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe
    ‘No use’ closing Belgium’s borders as coronavirus spreads in Italy, health minister says
    110 Belgians quarantined in hotel in Tenerife due to coronavirus
    ‘Waffle War’ in Brussels: vendors fight over turf near Manneken Pis
    Coronavirus: The virus can be contained (WHO), risk for clusters (EU)
    Over a dozen complaints filed after antisemitic displays in Aalst carnival
    Coronavirus: new infection in Spain, 1,000 quarantined
    Over a dozen children injured after car plows into German carnival crowds
    Man brought before court over Facebook threats against Michel Lelièvre
    EU-wide child guarantee in the pipeline but no funding in place
    Belgium joins other EU countries in setting up blockchain nodes
    Aalst Carnival parodies ‘not antisemitic’, says Mayor
    Gang that forced minors into prostitution ‘could have been caught earlier’
    1 in 6 Belgians use an electric bike
    The Guardian tips Ghent as ‘magical’ city trip destination
    EU mobilizes €232 million to fight coronavirus, as it spreads in Italy
    Heightened coronvirus awareness at Charleroi Airport as outbreak spreads in Italy
    Belgium is a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council 2023
    Eden Hazard could miss out on Euro 2020
    Asian tourism could lose over $100 billion to Coronavirus
    View more

    Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe

    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Several Belgian arthouse cinemas have been named on a list of the best in Europe. Credit: David Orban (CC BY 2.0)

    Several Belgian arthouse cinemas have been named on a list of the best in Europe, as voted by locals.

    The list – compiled by travel blog Spotted by Locals – names cinemas in Antwerp, Brussels and Ghent in the list of local favourites.

    Antwerp’s Cinema Cartoons is praised as “a great night out for film lovers” due to its small rooms and fondness for foreign films.

    Cinematek in Brussels “offers a great variety of classics, rare cult movies, experimental cinema, directors/actors or genres from very old to more recent highlights of movie history collected by the Royal Movie Archive.”

    Studio Skoop in Ghent was commended for its dedicated atmosphere. “No screaming children, no popcorn, no buckets of coke. Just pure cinema as it should be,” – as well as playing both independent and commercial releases.

    The list – presented in alphabetical order – doesn’t rank the cinemas.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job