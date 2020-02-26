Uber introduces ‘pin code’ safety feature in Brussels...

Uber has announced a new safety feature for the Brussels’ market, with the addition of a pin code verification to its growing suite of safety-related features.

Starting this week, Uber passengers in Brussels can opt to receive a four-digit PIN code when they book their journey. Before getting into the car, the rider then tells the driver the pin code.

The driver is then required to enter the pin code into the app, and if everything matches up, the rider gets a notification that says “your ride is verified.”

“They can see the confirmation before getting into the vehicle and they don’t have to take the driver’s word for it,” Rebecca Payne, senior product manager at Uber, told AP.

“We are constantly innovating to provide passengers and drivers with the tools they need to ensure a safe and reliable experience,” Uber’s Sachin Kansal told Het Nieuwsblad. “This new feature provides extra safety for users as they can now get into the right vehicle with certainty”.

This step not only ensures passengers get into the right vehicle but also that drivers pick up the correct passenger.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times