Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 

Passengers said that understaff booths at security and passport checks led to hours of waiting in the line. Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

Early flight passengers at Brussels Airport faced disturbances as terminals were hit by the last day of a work to rule police action on Friday.

Long queues at the airport’s security checkpoints were reported shortly before 9:00 AM, as unions arrived at the airport brandishing flagstaffs.

The action also brought disturbances to vehicle circulation, with traffic jams reported at the entrance of the airport after unions blocked off one of the car lanes.

Brussels Airport advised passengers on international flights Friday to come to the airport at least three hours in advance, or two hours for those travelling inside the Schengen zone.

@BrusselsAirport what a shame! Europe's capital city, 2h+ queuing to go through passport control for all non EU citizens yet only 4 control booths manned out of 8 available. Result : many flights missed with awful consequences. #Shame #Brussels pic.twitter.com/zMaKdKsPuH — Georges Mpoudi Ngole (@GeorgesMpoudi) February 28, 2020

Passengers on Twitter said that waiting times in the queue went up to over two hours, with only half of the booths in passport control operating.

Immigration line for more than 60 minutes. Really @BrusselsAirport — Tarun Verma (@tv_sarkar) February 28, 2020

Federal police are protesting a continuing failure from management to address complaints of understaffing and lack of equipment, in an action which hits the airport during the busy carnival season.

“The general atmosphere is quite stressed, with a lot of passengers appearing to be late to their flights,” according to a Brussels Times reporter on-site.

The action is expected to be suspended from Saturday ahead of a new round of talks, unions announced in a press release.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times