 
Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid...
Universities aim to combat the “eternal student”...
Rainfall uncovers 50 shells and grenades near WWI...
Oil prices in free fall, lowest levels in...
First coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 
    Universities aim to combat the “eternal student”
    Rainfall uncovers 50 shells and grenades near WWI Flemish battlefield
    Oil prices in free fall, lowest levels in more than a year
    First coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium on March 1
    Coronavirus: EU’s strategy for containing the virus
    Quarantines must be ‘proportionate’ and respect people’s rights, UN urges
    72% of people ‘concerned about travelling’ because of coronavirus
    67% of cycling accidents with teenagers are on roads without bicycle lanes
    Italy wants foreign tourists to come back
    Support centres for victims sexual violence needed across Belgium
    Flemish company bans handshakes amid coronavirus fears
    No more snow from Thursday evening
    Coronavirus: Fake news and conspiracies begin to spread
    Coronavirus: masks are of ‘little use’ for healthy people, says Belgian virologist
    In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels
    Belgian first: Patient receives new heart valve under local anaesthetic
    North Sea Carnival dive cancelled due to ‘very bad’ weather conditions
    View more

    Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Passengers said that understaff booths at security and passport checks led to hours of waiting in the line. Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    Early flight passengers at Brussels Airport faced disturbances as terminals were hit by the last day of a work to rule police action on Friday.

    Long queues at the airport’s security checkpoints were reported shortly before 9:00 AM, as unions arrived at the airport brandishing flagstaffs.

    Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    The action also brought disturbances to vehicle circulation, with traffic jams reported at the entrance of the airport after unions blocked off one of the car lanes.

    Related News:

     

    Brussels Airport advised passengers on international flights Friday to come to the airport at least three hours in advance, or two hours for those travelling inside the Schengen zone.

    Passengers on Twitter said that waiting times in the queue went up to over two hours, with only half of the booths in passport control operating.

    Federal police are protesting a continuing failure from management to address complaints of understaffing and lack of equipment, in an action which hits the airport during the busy carnival season.

    Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    “The general atmosphere is quite stressed, with a lot of passengers appearing to be late to their flights,” according to a Brussels Times reporter on-site.

    The action is expected to be suspended from Saturday ahead of a new round of talks, unions announced in a press release.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job