    Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of flights to Northern-Italy amid coronavirus fears

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Due to the coronavirus, people are booking fewer and fewer tickets for European flights, specifically to Northern Italy. Credit: Wikipedia

    Brussels Airlines is cancelling 30% of its flights to and from Northern Italy over the next two weeks because of the coronavirus.

    Due to the coronavirus, people are booking fewer and fewer tickets for European flights, specifically to Northern Italy. By reducing the flight frequency, the airline hopes to limit the economic loss, according to a press release.

    As over 500 people in Italy have been infected by the virus, flights to and from Milan Linate, Malpensa, Rome, Venice and Bologna will be reduced as 30% of the flights will be scrapped over the next two weeks.

    Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be rebooked on other available flights or may opt for a full refund if they no longer wish to travel.

    In addition to adapting its flight schedule to the declining demand, the Belgian airline is looking into economic measures, such as temporary technical unemployment, and has decided to extend its hiring freeze to the whole company.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

