Passers-by had seen the man walking around and informed the police. Credit: CC BY 4.0

On Friday, a man walking around with a fake Kalashnikov (AK-47) rifle on the Avenue de la Couronne in Brussels has been arrested.

Passers-by had seen the man walking around in the Brussels commune of Ixelles and informed the police, reports La Dernière Heure.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed the police’s initial findings that the man has psychiatric problems, reports Bruzz.

The man has been arrested, and his (fake) weapon has been seized.

