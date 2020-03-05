Brussels wants zero traffic deaths by 2030...

The government included 'vision zero', which states that Brussels should have zero traffic deaths by 2030. Credit: Michael Costa (CC BY 2.0)

The Brussels government has approved the Good Move regional mobility plan, and will take up ‘vision zero’, meaning the Region is aiming for zero traffic deaths by 2030.

From June to October 2019, the regional mobility plan Good Move, the successor to Iris 2, was subjected to a public investigation, and more than 8,000 citizens gave their opinion.

“This shows that the plan is supported widely. Three-quarters of the respondents are in favour of Good Move,” said Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van den Brandt to Bruzz.

The survey also showed that Brussels residents were in favour of even more road safety objectives than were present in the first version of the plan. In the second version, the government included ‘vision zero’, which states that Brussels should have zero traffic deaths by 2030, and the general zone 30 for the region.

The STOP principle remains the starting point of the plan, giving priority to pedestrians and cyclists in traffic, before public transport and cars. Good Move will also pay extra attention to several very busy intersections, where accidents regularly happen.

“With Good Move, Brussels resolutely opts for a liveable city where road safety is a priority. It does so by focusing on car-free neighbourhoods, public transport and smoother traffic circulation,” said Pascal Smet, Secretary of State of the Brussels-Capital Region, in a statement. “Thanks to this plan, the Brussels government wants to reduce the use of cars by 24% and transit traffic by 34%,” he added.

