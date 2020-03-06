Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines launches flexible rebooking options...

Brussels Airlines is introducing more flexible rebooking options for clients whose travel plans have changed. Credit: Wikipedia

Brussels Airlines, together with the other airline companies in the Lufthansa Group, is introducing more flexible rebooking options for clients whose travel plans have changed because of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Brussels Airlines, together with Austrian, SWISS, Air Dolomiti and Lufthansa, wants to meet “the wishes of many customers under the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus,” the company announced in a press release on Friday.

For future bookings until 31 March 2020, Brussels Airlines will waive the rebooking fees for all newly booked flights worldwide, and offer a one-time rebooking, regardless of the conditions of the original fare. Passengers will be allowed to move their flight to a new travel date until 31 December 2020, without rebooking fees.

Related News:

The same applies for existing bookings purchased before 5 March and with a travel date up to 30 April 2020.

In both cases, the departure and destination airports must be identical, and the price difference must be paid, if the original fare is no longer available.

Rebookings must be made before the original travel date.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times