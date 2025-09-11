Sportive socialising: Where to exercise as an expat in Brussels

Joining a French or Dutch-speaking sports club as a newcomer to Brussels may seem a daunting prospect, and knowing where to play and overcoming administration is often an uphill struggle.

Thankfully, there are many English-speaking groups and clubs in the Belgian capital which specifically cater to expats and pride themselves on being multicultural and diverse – just like the city itself. They also bring a strong sense of community to the city and provide a comforting social outlet for anyone missing home.

From hiking across Belgium's beautiful countryside to ultimate frisbee in Parc de Woluwe, there is a sports group for everyone in Brussels. Find some of our favourites below!

Running and hiking

Bxl Run Crew

Founded in 2018 by friends Camille Pollie and Tim Verheyden, the Bxl Run Crew distinguishes itself from a traditional running club by focusing on community and friendship rather than speed or distance.

Running as a collaborative act is one of the foundations of the crew. "I started the run crew with Tim because we just wanted to run with nice people," Pollie explained. "Running can be quite solitary, but it's so nice if it's a place for socialising."

Some members come once a month, while others are training for marathons and 50 km trail runs. All runs are free to join and runners often grab a drink together afterwards. "We are doing something positive for people, no matter who you are or where you're from, all bodies, all sexes, all ages, it's bringing people together in a positive spirit," said co-founder Verheyden.

Find more information here.

Expat hiking Brussels

Wessel Kooyman established his expat hiking group around ten years ago and has since created a database with over 100 different routes, leading hikes all over Belgium's beautiful countryside.

"Belgium has such diverse nature, you have to get out of the city to see it," he told The Brussels Times. Among his favourite hikes are the Flemish Ardennes – where the group saw a glider plane and windmill – and the picturesque Walloon city of Dinant.

The group meets at Brussels-Central on Sunday morning once or twice a month, walks for around 20 kilometres (with breaks every hour or so) and returns around 16:00.

As places are limited to 30 people per excursion, participants must reserve a spot online in advance for €8. Kooyman stresses that the hikes are designed for those with hiking experience and people must bring the correct gear.

Find more information here.

Cycling

Brussels Big Brackets

Established in 2009, Brussels Big Brackets is the largest cycling club in the region. "We have a recreational group and a racing section and focus on solidarity and diversity. We are proud to be multicultural and diverse, just like our beloved city," said Secretary Emiel van Druten.

The club welcomes members with different fitness levels and offers rides and races all year around. Van Druten added that members benefit from several advantages such as discounts from suppliers and roadside assistance through the affiliation with one of the Belgian cycling federations.

Find more information here.

Football

FC Irlande

Initially created as Brussels' first Irish football club in 1989, FC Irlande is now home to 240 players of over 50 nationalities, from South Americans and Scandinavians to Brits and Belgians.

The club quickly climbed the ranks to the First Division – winning the ABSSA title for the second time just last month – and now boasts six men's teams (four main teams and two for veterans, i.e. over 38s) and three successful women's teams (the first team plays in the national league).

Not only do the squads win leagues, but they also pride themselves on their strong social side. "The club's ethos is to welcome people who come to Brussels and offer them a social outlet," Club President Dave Verdon told The Brussels Times. "Bringing people together is one of our strong points. We have teams who are as tight off the pitch as they are on."

Ben Krasa, Communications Officer and member of the men's fourth team, added: "If you're feeling lonely or looking for a family, FC Irlande is a good option; everyone is very welcoming."

Find more information here.

Royal Brussels British FC (RBBFC)

RBBFC was founded 90 years ago, making it the oldest expat football club in Brussels. Current club chairperson Nils McGrath started coming to the club when he was five years old and says this is the place where people create "meaningful relationships."

"⁠There is something magical about Saturday afternoons at this Football Club," he told The Brussels Times. "⁠In a world which is becoming increasingly complex and anxiety levels are at all time highs, this football club offers some respite."

The club currently has seven teams and 200 members "from across the globe", and prides itself on providing a "safe place for people who love the beautiful game to come together."

There is an annual dinner and dance and an array of other social events, as well as a new partnership with Serve the City to which the club donates all money from charity events.

Find more information here.

Tennis

Tennis in Brussels is an informal group of expat tennis enthusiasts, which really took off in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic as tennis was one of the first sports allowed after the lockdowns in Belgium, group administrator Frederico Ribeiro explained.

Smaller sub-groups were created according to ability, ranging from beginners to those interested in competing. The group also enjoys going out together, participating in and watching the finals of tennis tournaments in sports bars together.

"The goal was not only to practise the sport together but also break the ice. The group allows expats to meet new people and helps with the administration [of booking courts]."

Find more information here.

Badminton

Badminton Bxl is a similarly informal group of badminton aficionados who meet two to three times weekly to play in Brussels. One of the group administrators, David Kamin, joined around two years ago and told The Brussels Times that the group allows expats (and specifically non-French speakers) to bypass the bureaucracy of local clubs.

"You don't need an annual/semi annual membership. Only one of us needs to make a down payment in order for all of us to play," Kamin explained. The group has grown over the years and there are currently around 20 active members; players can join whenever there are courts available.

Find more information here.

Ultimate frisbee

Ixelles Air Raiders (XLR8RS)

Ixelles Air Raiders is Belgium's oldest ultimate frisbee club, founded in 1978. It now counts almost 150 players (both men and women) aged 8 to 52 years old. There are several training sessions each week for all levels on Parc de Woluwe field (weather and holiday season dependant), with a mix of languages used during practice.

The first two ultimate frisbee sessions are free. After that, players must pay a yearly fee to cover insurance, equipment and participation at practices, as well as regional and national competitions.

Find more information here.

