 
Brussels nursing home quarantined after 34 test positive for coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 March, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels nursing home quarantined after 34 test positive...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 399 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: #StayHomeBelgium gains traction on Twitter...
Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says...
‘Corona Time’ photo of Flemish students: ‘No offence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    Brussels nursing home quarantined after 34 test positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 399 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: #StayHomeBelgium gains traction on Twitter
    Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says Mobility Minister
    ‘Corona Time’ photo of Flemish students: ‘No offence intended’
    All Belgian general hospitals mobilised to slowdown coronavirus
    Belgians far from keen on limiting speed to improve air quality
    Coronavirus: EU member states impose borders controls
    Record cycling deaths in 2019, as road accidents increase once again
    Coronavirus: Flanders bans visits to nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium advises against non-essential travel to Spain
    Trump bans travellers from Schengen area to US
    Coronavirus Italy: all shops closed, except for food and healthcare
    Coronavirus: Pandemic can be controlled
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign
    Coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic, WHO says
    Coronavirus: Doctors need paid for telephone consultations
    Travellers stranded by Thomas Cook begin to be reimbursed
    ‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus, says Merkel
    Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels Airport cancelled
    View more

    Brussels nursing home quarantined after 34 test positive for coronavirus

    Thursday, 12 March 2020

    A nursing home in southern Brussels has been put on lockdown after tests revealed that at least 34 people there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

    A total of 11 residents of the La Cambre nursing home in Watermael-Boitsfort were urgently evacuated and hospitalised on Wednesday evening, following confirmation that they were infected with the virus, La Libre reports.

    “The patients who present symptoms are isolated in their room and movement inside the nursing home is strongly restricted,” Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron said.

    Related News:

     

    The news follows a decision by Flanders on Wednesday to ban all visits to nursing homes, mimicking a previous move by Brussels and Wallonia in order to protect elderly populations from the outbreak, declared a pandemic on Wednesday evening.

    Maron said that authorities were in “permanent contact” with the rest home, which he said had the support of Brussels’ Saint-Pierre hospital, one of the two country’s main treatment centres for the outbreak.

    “The number of cases and their state of health is followed every hour,” Maron said, adding that all measures were being put in place in order to keep the virus from spreading further.

    The news comes as federal health officials said the number of confirmed cases of the new Covid-19 coronavirus had reached 399 as of Thursday, after 85 out of 806 samples tested positive for the virus.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job