X, ChatGPT and other websites impacted by global network outage

A screenshot of what is shown when trying to access some of the websites which are down due to the Cloudflare issues. Credit: The Brussels Times

Several websites have been affected worldwide since Tuesday morning due to issues with the internal services of the internet infrastructure company, Cloudflare.

The company announced it was experiencing "an internal service degradation" around 11.48 a.m, which could "intermittently" impact multiple services.

The websites impacted include the social platform X and the generative AI ChatGPT.

Around 1.00 p.m., Cloudflare announced it had identified the issue and was implementing a solution.

Shortly before 2.00 p.m., the company said it was "working on restoring service for application services customers."

Cloudflare is a global network which helps to improve the performance and security of websites and apps.

This is a developing story.

