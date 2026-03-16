Nvidia targets $1-trillion turnover with new high-tech chips

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives the keynote address at the company's annual GTC developers conference in San Jose, California, on 16 March 2026. © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

Nvidia expects to generate at least $1 trillion in revenue by the end of 2027 with its latest generation of graphic and AI chips.

The US chip manufacturer announced the forecast on Monday during its annual developer conference in San José, California.

Nvidia is the world’s leading supplier of chips that support cutting-edge artificial intelligence applications. Earlier, it had predicted these advanced chips would generate $500 billion in revenue by the end of this year.

The updated forecast from CEO Jensen Huang extends the timeline by a year, reflecting the growing demand for AI-related hardware and the company’s expanding role in the industry.

At the event, held at the SAP Center in San José, Nvidia unveiled a new chip designed to improve the speed and responsiveness of AI systems.

Substantial investments in AI chips have made Nvidia the most valuable company in the world.