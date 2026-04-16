Boeing boosts satellite production to meet growing demand

Boeing headquarters in Chicago. © Wikimedia Commons.

The US aerospace company Boeing has announced plans to expand its satellite production capacity and product range to meet growing demand from governments and businesses.

The move aims to help Boeing’s subsidiary, Millennium Space Systems, fulfil current commitments and address rising demand in defence and commercial markets, according to a company statement.

Boeing plans to deliver 26 satellites by 2026, up from 11 in 2025, marking the highest output since 2000. This increase will be supported by undisclosed investments in infrastructure and manufacturing processes.

The company is also focusing on offering more flexibility in its satellite designs. The Resolute, a new medium-class satellite, is being marketed as faster and more adaptable than larger models, while providing greater capabilities than smaller ones.

By combining Boeing’s expertise in cargo and mission operations with Millennium’s manufacturing proficiency, production capacity will increase, and ready-to-use options will be expanded, the company stated.

Boeing has been active in the satellite industry for over 60 years.

Millennium Space Systems CEO Tony Gingiss added that the expanded range of missions includes areas where clients are seeking enhanced capabilities.