Meta to lay off around 10% of its workforce

© INA FASSBENDER / AFP

Tech giant Meta has announced that it will layoff 8,000 employees, about 10% of its workforce, in addition to eliminating 6,000 unfilled positions.

This decision was revealed in a memo written by Janelle Gale, Meta’s Vice President of Human Resources.

According to Gale, the move is aimed at managing the company more effectively and offseting the costs of significant investments.

Meta owns and operates several prominent social media platforms and communication services, including Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger, Threads and Manus.

The tech giant is heavily focusing on advancements in artificial intelligence as part of its broader strategy.