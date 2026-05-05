Amazon to invest over €15 billion in France

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Amazon has announced plans to invest over €15 billion in France within the next three years, creating more than 7,000 jobs.

This will be Amazon's largest-ever investment in the country, the multinational said.

It includes funding for new logistics centres, expanding cloud and AI services, and strengthening Amazon's existing network.

As part of the plan, Amazon will open four new distribution centres.

The investment aims to provide faster delivery, a wider selection, lower prices accessible throughout the country, and reduced environmental impact through a locally-focussed logistics network, Jean-Baptiste Thomas, Amazon’s General Manager for France, said in a press release.

Amazon, founded in 1994, has been active for many years in France, the third country outside the United States in which it set up operations, after Germany and the United Kingdom.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over €30 billion in France, according to the company.

Last October, Amazon announced a €1 billion investment in Belgium, to be rolled out by 2027.