General Motors to lay off hundreds of workers from its IT department

General Motors building. New York. © Wikimedia Commons

US carmaker General Motors is laying off hundreds of IT staff to make way for employees with different technological skills, according to sources cited by Bloomberg news service.

Between 500 and 600 workers will be affected, the sources said.

The Detroit-based company began notifying the employees concerned on Monday.

GM aims to transform its IT department to better align with future demands.

The automaker has recently been integrating more artificial intelligence, enhanced software and computing capabilities in its vehicles.