Boeing confirms Chinese purchase of 200 planes

US President Donald Trump (R) talks to Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg during a breakfast with business leaders in Doha on 15 May 2025. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing confirmed on Friday that China plans to purchase 200 planes from the US company.

The confirmation follows an announcement made by US President Donald Trump during his visit to China the day before.

“We had a very successful trip to China and accomplished our major goal of reopening the China market to orders for Boeing aircraft,” Boeing said in a statement.

“This included an initial commitment for 200 aircraft and we expect further commitments will follow after this initial tranche,” the company added.

The specific models involved in the purchase were not mentioned.

Kelly Ortberg, a senior Boeing executive, was part of the US presidential delegation to China and Boeing expressed its “appreciation” to the US government for facilitating “this important milestone.”

China’s last major order of Boeing planes was in 2017, during President Trump’s first term in office, when he visited Beijing.