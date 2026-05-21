Citroen promises to launch electric version of the iconic 2CV

A 1963 Citroen 2CV on display in September 2018 at the Place de la Concorde in Paris on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the World Auto Fair. © Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP

French carmaker Citroën has announced plans to launch an electric version of the iconic 2CV.

Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon made the disclosure on Thursday during the announcement of results from parent company Stellantis.

The new electric 2CV will be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in October, where its design will be officially presented.

The car will be manufactured in Europe and priced under €15,000, according to Citroen.

Chardon described the initiative as a way to “democratise mobile electricity,” drawing parallels with the role of the original 2CV in offering freedom to millions of people in 1948.

The first 2CV made its debut in 1948 and became one of Citroën’s best-selling models, thanks to its distinctive design. Production of the original vehicle ended in 1990.

Earlier this week, Stellantis signalled its intention to introduce “small, affordable” electric cars to the European market.