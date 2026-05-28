Capital operation raises Anthropic's value to nearly $1,000 billion

This photograph shows a smartphone displaying the logo of the US artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic, in Mulhouse on April 21, 2026. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

US artificial intelligence company Anthropic has raised $65 billion in a funding round, increasing the market value of the firm to $965 billion.

The valuation, equivalent to nearly €830 billion, exceeds that of its rival, OpenAI.

Anthropic is best known for its chatbot, Claude, which is popular among businesses for automating processes.

This latest funding marks a sharp rise in Anthropic’s valuation within three months: in February, its worth was estimated at $380 billion.

For the first time, Anthropic’s valuation surpasses OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

In March, OpenAI concluded a funding round valuing it at $852 billion.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by ex-OpenAI employees, and OpenAI are both expected to go public later this year.