AI-giant Anthropic files IPO application with US regulator

Anthropic has filed a preliminary application for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the artificial intelligence giant announced on Monday.

The San Francisco-based start-up, known for its AI models Claude, noted in its statement that the IPO timeline and ultimate decision to go public will depend on market conditions and other factors.

While the SEC has not disclosed the contents of the filing, Anthropic revealed last Thursday that its valuation had reached $965 billion, surpassing its rival OpenAI, valued at $852 billion.

Both companies are closely watched by investors as they race towards highly anticipated stock market debuts.