Foxconn to build up to 400,000 electric cars per year in Poland

Foxconn_booth_at_AMPA_2026 automotive trade show in Taipei. © Wikimedia Commons

Poland and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn will collaborate on the large-scale production of electric cars, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Tuesday.

The partnership involves Poland’s state-owned ElectroMobility Poland and Foxconn creating a joint venture to establish a major production facility in Jaworzno, southern Poland. The production of three electric SUV models is slated to begin in 2029.

The site is expected to manufacture 400,000 vehicles annually in the long term.

According to Tusk, the Polish government will hold exclusive rights to sell the cars in Europe.

Poland is committing 4.5 billion zloty (€1.06 billion) to the project. Final, binding agreements between the two parties are expected to be signed by Autumn.

Foxconn, a global leader in contract electronics manufacturing, known for producing Apple’s iPhones, has been expanding into the electric vehicle sector in recent years.

In March, Foxconn acquired a majority stake in Magnax, a Kortrijk-based developer of electric motors for the automotive industry, investing €35 million in the deal.