Euroclear in negotiations to acquire French company Uptevia

The Euroclear headquarters in Brussels, which holds around €180 billion in frozen Russian assets. Credit: Belga

Euroclear has entered exclusive talks to acquire French company Uptevia, a move the Brussels-based financial services group says would strengthen its services in France.

Uptevia is one of France’s leading providers of corporate trust services. Founded in 2023, it is jointly owned by BNP Paribas and CACEIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole.

The company offers a range of solutions tailored to the needs of both listed and unlisted businesses.

Euroclear said the proposed acquisition would mark an important step in its strategy to broaden its services for issuers and support companies throughout their journey in the capital markets.

By acquiring Uptevia, Euroclear said it would gain specialised issuance capabilities and strengthen its position in the French market.

The group added that the deal would complement its existing market infrastructure and post-trade services across major European markets, including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the Nordic countries and the UK.