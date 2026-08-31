Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the premiere of Apple TV's "Ted Lasso" season 4 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California on July 27, 2026. VALERIE MACON / AFP

Tim Cook told Apple employees on Monday that he was stepping down as chief executive, handing over to John Ternus on Tuesday after 15 years in charge. He will, however, stay on as chief executive for political affairs.

In an internal message titled 'Thank you,' seen by French news agency AFP, Cook struck a note of gratitude and emotion, focusing on Apple’s teams and corporate culture.

"Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO," Cook wrote in a message posed on X. "My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!"

Echoing a phrase often associated with Steve Jobs, he said Apple had made it possible to “leave our mark on the universe.”

Cook, who took over as chief executive in October 2011, two months before the co-founder’s death, said he was “completely at peace” with his decision. From Tuesday, he will become executive chairman with responsibility for political affairs.

Praising his successor, Cook wrote: “Few people understand what it takes to create products that change the world the way John does.”

Ternus, an engineer who joined Apple in 2001, helped develop the iPhone, while Cook built his reputation through supply-chain expertise and corporate diplomacy.

Ternus is due to make his first public appearance as Apple’s new leader on 9 September at the company’s autumn launch event.