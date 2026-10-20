Battery materials and aviation fuels among winners of European mobility prize

Ten startups working on technologies ranging from battery materials to synthetic aviation fuel were named winners of the seventh European Startup Prize for Mobility in Luxembourg on 14 October.

The companies were selected from more than 430 applicants and recognised during Luxembourg Venture Days at Luxexpo The Box, in a ceremony broadcast by The Brussels Times.

The winners are Astracite, Boson Energy, goNEON, LiGenerate, Lios, Nordic Electrofuel, Pulsetrain, Ringil, XYTE mobility and Zparq. Their work spans energy production, materials recovery, transport infrastructure and vehicle design.

Astracite develops battery anode materials using captured CO₂, while Nordic Electrofuel is developing synthetic aviation fuel. Zparq focuses on compact electric propulsion for boats. Other selected companies address freight coordination, vehicle noise and urban infrastructure planning.

Inside the selection process

Nearly 100 independent experts assessed entries against nine criteria covering commercial potential, environmental and social impact, and European scalability. Jury interviews with 30 shortlisted companies determined the final ten.

The prize is led by Karima Delli alongside Boston Consulting Group and TUM Venture Labs. Its partners include the European Investment Bank, European Climate Foundation and industry groups such as Mastercard and Groupe ADP. Winners enter a TUM Venture Lab Mobility acceleration programme and the prize’s European Tour.

Separate category awards went to companies including EcoTrain, for lightweight electric rail, and Dockworx, for inland-shipping crew software. UrbView’s Elnaz Nouri received the Female Entrepreneur prize.

Corinne Cahen, chair of the Luxembourg parliament’s Committee on Mobility and Public Works, attended in place of Mobility Minister Yuriko Backes, who was unable to attend following an accident.

The following morning, participants visited Technoport’s Automobility Campus in Bissen with Luxembourg’s Economy Minister Lex Delles. The programme included a marketplace bringing together local and international companies.