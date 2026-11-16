Tesla plans to invest an additional €3 billion in its Grünheide plant in Germany with the aim of turning it into its most technologically advanced factory.

The investment will allow the plant to produce up to one million Cybercab robotaxis a year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It will fund a new production building and supporting facilities at the site in Brandenburg, on the outskirts of Berlin, including a wastewater treatment plant.

Tesla said the expansion would create the conditions to make Grünheide “the most technologically advanced Tesla factory in the world.”

Construction is due to begin in the first half of 2027, with production scheduled to start in 2029.

The company said it plans to hire several hundred more staff as part of the project.

In recent months, Tesla recruited 2,000 new employees in Grünheide to double battery cell production, bringing the number of persons working at the site to 12,600 people by October. The factory opened in 2022 and is the group’s only European plant.

The announcement sets Tesla apart from the deep crisis affecting Germany’s car industry, with Mercedes-Benz deciding on Friday to halt any new investment in Germany and considering factory closures.

Brandenburg state's Social Democratic Premier, Dietmar Woidke, welcomed Tesla's move, saying it sent “a strong signal” that Germany remained an attractive location for major industrial investment, especially in difficult economic times.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has regularly stirred controversy in Germany over his public support for the far-right opposition party AfD.