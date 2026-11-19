Damage caused by urban unrest in France on 17 and 18 October during cost-of-living protests could reach €207 million, insurance industry federation France Assureurs said on Thursday.

The federation said the total was particularly high given how brief the unrest was. Over the two days, it recorded 5,280 claims linked to the violence across the country.

France Assureurs said the estimated cost was on a similar scale to the 2005 riots and the 2018-2019 Yellow Vest movement, even though those episodes lasted for several weeks or months.

It said 95% of the total cost - about €198 million - was related to business property. Damage to private property was estimated at €3.5 million, while motor claims could reach €6 million.

The federation cautioned that these were early estimates and could change as claims are processed and expert assessments provide a more precise valuation of the damage.

Several estimates published in recent weeks had put the cost at more than €1 billion.

That figure had already been described as very high last Saturday by Thierry Derez, chief executive of Covéa, which owns the GMF, MMA and Maaf brands, in an interview with France Inter.

The estimate from France Assureurs is lower than the €563 million cost of this summer’s wildfires in France, which the Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority said in early November were not likely to weaken the French insurance sector.