OpenAI launches ChatGPT-powered web browser

© Wikimedia Commons

OpenAI has unveiled its first AI-powered web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, aiming to rival Google Chrome.

The browser was announced on Tuesday, with CEO Sam Altman describing AI as a “rare opportunity” to reinvent web browsing during an online demonstration.

ChatGPT Atlas is designed to offer a more personalised browsing experience. It features an’Ask ChatGPT’ button, which opens a sidebar enabling users to interact with website content using AI. For example, users can request ChatGPT to summarise movie reviews or help order ingredients from a recipe online.

Initially, the browser will be available for Apple’s macOS operating system. Support for Windows, iOS, and Android will follow in the future.

OpenAI is not the first company to use AI for browser innovation. Perplexity AI recently launched Comet, a browser that acts as a digital assistant to automate tasks.

In September, Google integrated its Gemini AI model into Chrome.

Following the announcement, Google’s stock value dropped by nearly 5%.