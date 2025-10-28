Apple's market value jumps to $4,000 billion

© Hector RETAMAL / AFP

Apple’s market value reached $4 trillion on Tuesday, making it the third major tech company to hit this milestone, following Nvidia and Microsoft.

The surge came as demand for Apple’s latest iPhone models alleviated concerns about its slow progress in artificial intelligence development. Since the launch of its new smartphones in September, the company’s stock value has risen by nearly 13%.

Earlier this year, Apple’s shares faced pressure from strong competition in China and high tariffs imposed by the United States on production hubs like China and India. However, the release of its iPhone 17 and iPhone Air has proven successful in attracting customers.

Nvidia crossed the $4 trillion threshold on 9 July, benefiting from growing interest in AI technologies. Microsoft achieved the same milestone later that month, buoyed by strong financial results.