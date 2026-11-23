UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday urged the international community to create a mechanism to curb the risks of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at special summit on AI safety, held in Barbados, Guterres called on UN Member States to work together to establish, by next year, a multilateral framework to manage AI risks, backed by independent, credible oversight.

He said AI could help speed up progress on some of the world’s biggest challenges but warned that its dangers were becoming increasingly clear.

“We must ensure that our ability to govern the technology evolves just as quickly as the technology itself,” he said.

Guterres also called for action against the use of AI-powered weapons that can make autonomous decisions, often referred to as “killer robots.”

Opinion remains divided within the AI industry over how to manage the technology’s risks.

Several leading figures, including executives linked to Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX, have urged a slowdown in AI development, while others, such as the heads of Nvidia and Meta, want to press ahead at full speed.

In September, US President Donald Trump brought together a number of top executives, who signed an agreement focused mainly on self-regulation.