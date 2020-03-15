 
Coronavirus: EU likely to enter recession
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
Latest News:
Vlaams Belang still in the lead in Flanders,...
Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in...
Coronavirus: EU likely to enter recession...
Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance...
‘Worse than after the terrorist attacks,’ says Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    Vlaams Belang still in the lead in Flanders, Socialist Party on top in Brussels
    Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in limbo
    Coronavirus: EU likely to enter recession
    Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance
    ‘Worse than after the terrorist attacks,’ says Brussels hotel sector
    Telecoms companies offer free data, downloads and films
    Turnhout mayor calls on Dutch to stop beer tourists
    Coronavirus: pregnant women and very small children no longer considered at risk
    Russia offering to host more Euro 2020 matches
    Thousands of companies submit temporary economic unemployment requests
    Coronavirus: Some good news in difficult times
    Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”
    Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
    Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
    Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
    Special efforts required for the homeless during shutdown
    Coronavirus: Google denies developing self-diagnosis website
    Belgian scientists move closer to coronavirus treatment
    SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures
    Coronavirus: Deliveroo aims to help restaurants ‘as much as possible’
    View more

    Coronavirus: EU likely to enter recession

    Sunday, 15 March 2020

    Economic growth in the eurozone and throughout the entire EU will “most likely” fall below zero this year as a result of the coronavirus crisis, a European Commission high official announced on Friday.

    “We may say that it is very likely that growth in the Euro Zone and in the EU as a whole will fall below zero this year and, potentially, significantly below zero,” Maarten Vervey said at a European Commission briefing.

    In early February, the European Commission had presented its economic forecast, in which it was then counting on a growth of 1.2% in 2020 in the Euro zone.

    The next forecast, expected in May, will be reviewed considerably downwards.

    According to estimates, the direct impact of the crisis, will reduce GDP growth in 2020 by 2.5 percentage points compared to a situation without a pandemic.

    “Given that the real GDP growth should be 1.4% for the EU in 2020, it could fall below 1% of GDP in 2020, with a substantial but not complete rebound in 2021,” an EU document noted.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job