 
Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage...
Belgian hospital wants to research immunity to second...
Hotel Metropole faces closure with loss of 129...
Coronavirus: Only 3% have immunity, tests show...
Over half of people with Covid-19 symptoms go...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage
    Belgian hospital wants to research immunity to second infection
    Hotel Metropole faces closure with loss of 129 jobs
    Coronavirus: Only 3% have immunity, tests show
    Over half of people with Covid-19 symptoms go out unprotected: survey
    Coronavirus: animal hotels and shelters can reopen
    Major pollution of Scheldt river came from France
    Coronavirus: no fabric mask supply for general population yet
    Religious leaders in Jerusalem in a joint prayer for health
    Germany approves clinical trials for Coronavirus vaccine
    Van Ranst: whoever leaked lockdown recommendations is ‘playing with people’s lives’
    Italian newspaper criticised for body-shaming Maggie De Block
    Flanders eyes partially reopening schools in May
    Don’t forget about Global Warming, warns UN
    Flemish nature reserves on high alert for fires
    Coronavirus: faeces smeared on cars of health care workers
    Intelligence services accuse extreme right and Russians of spreading disinformation
    Coronavirus: Hundreds flown back to Belgium from Latin America
    Bozar director calls for exit strategy for cultural sector
    Coronavirus: anarchists call for violence against police
    View more

    Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage

    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    © PxHere

    The continuing confinement as a result of the coronavirus, together with the prospects for a relaunch of the economy, have led the leading Belgian banks to review their prognoses for the economic damage the epidemic will end up causing.

    According to an informal survey carried out by Het Laatste Nieuws, banks are predicting negative GDP growth of up to 9.5% for 2020, and up to 12.3% for 2021.

    When asked at the end of March – two weeks into lockdown – for a prediction on the economic damage for 2020, BNP Paribas Fortis foresaw a reduction in GDP of 3.5%. Now the bank reckons the figure will actually be 7.1%.
    More optimistic in March, KBC reckoned on a 0.4% fall in GDP. Now its prediction is the blackest of all: a fall in GP of 9.5%.

    And the crisis will continue into 2021, as GDP plummets a further 7.6% according to BNP Paribas Fortis, all the way down to minus 12.3% for KBC.

    In contrast to our previous forecast, we do not expect a rapid return to the pre-crisis situation,” said Koen De Leus, chief economist at BNP Paribas Fortis. “We expect a gradual opening of the economy from the beginning of May, with on average just over half of the measures in force in that month. For June, we expect further easing to 30 percent.”

    The bank also expects a minimum of the current measures will still apply in the second half of the year, resulting in loss of production, definitive closures and a rise in unemployment from 5.4% before the crisis to 7.5%.

    The same gloomy outlook is shared by KBC.

    “It is going to be a real corona crisis,” said chief economist Jan Van Hove. “What we see in China leads us to suspect a temporary economic shock, after which a fairly clear recovery may follow. For Belgium, this recovery can even be very strong thanks to government measures such as temporary unemployment and financial measures for those in the greatest need.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job