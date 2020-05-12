 
Belgium passes bill to temporarily halt home foreclosures
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020
    Belgium passes bill to temporarily halt home foreclosures

    Tuesday, 12 May 2020

    The Belgian government has passed a bill to temporarily not allow banks take possession of homes in case of difficulty of mortgage repayment during the corona crisis.

    The government had already passed a similar bill to companies temporary freezing business bankruptcies until 17 June, as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

    “Households must also be able to absorb the financial consequences of the crisis,” Belgian Member of Parliament Bercy Slegers said.

    This temporary bill does not apply in the context of the recovery of any judicial conviction or tax related collection.

    The Brussels Times

