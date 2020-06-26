 
Euro area GDP to contract by more than 10% in 2020
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 June, 2020
Latest News:
Euro area GDP to contract by more than...
The Rock and Von der Leyen join forces...
Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality...
Vogue names Belgian Elisabeth among world’s most stylish...
Belgium averages 89 infections per day, epidemic is...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 June 2020
    Euro area GDP to contract by more than 10% in 2020
    The Rock and Von der Leyen join forces to fight the coronavirus
    Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality
    Vogue names Belgian Elisabeth among world’s most stylish princesses
    Belgium averages 89 infections per day, epidemic is slowing down
    Flanders announces ban on fairground horses
    Microsoft closes nearly all of its stores worldwide
    Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a week
    ‘Sorry, my mic was on’: Flemish councillor resigns over xenophobic hot mic incident
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    Belgium in Brief: Afraid Of The Metro
    Brussels Airlines will cut 25% of workforce due to coronavirus
    Brussels Mobility minister questions legitimacy of public transport fear study
    Man who stabbed mayor of Bruges to be examined by psychiatrist
    €300 voucher for hospital workers comes under fire
    STIB: after lockdown dip, transport use in Brussels will return to normal
    Belgium sees major rise in alcohol locks on cars
    ‘Lowest point’ of economic crisis probably passed, says European Central Bank President
    Courts reject appeal of Belgian murderer convicted with racist motive
    Red Cross issues guidelines to beat the heatwave
    View more

    Euro area GDP to contract by more than 10% in 2020

    Friday, 26 June 2020
    © Belga

    Eurozone countries will experience a severe recession this year as a direct result of the lockdowns and consequent economic shutdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.  

    Total GDP in the Eurozone is projected to contract by 10.2% in 2020.

    According to a new forecast by the International Monetary Fund, the covid-19 pandemic had a more negative impact on economic activity than anticipated while recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast. 

    Germany’s GDP will contract by 7.8%, France by 12.5% while IMF projects Spain’s and Italy’s GDP to both plunge 12.8% respectively, according to International Monetary Fund data.

    Elsewhere in Europe, outside the eurozone, the United Kingdom’s GDP is projected to contract by 10.2% – much more than the 6.5% drop estimated in April.

    Globally, the crisis economic impact is particularly worrying on low-income households, jeopardizing decades-long progress made in reducing extreme poverty.

    The Brussels Times