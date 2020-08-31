   
Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due to pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 31 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due...
Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to...
Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the...
Coronavirus: Brussels records drop in new weekly cases...
Wilmès ready to resign without majority backing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due to pandemic
    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day
    Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the region
    Coronavirus: Brussels records drop in new weekly cases at the weekend
    Wilmès ready to resign without majority backing
    Back to school in September: here’s what else is new from Tuesday
    Israel holds secret talks with Arab leaders on normalising ties
    Belgium gives official status for close caregivers
    Chinese Foreign Minister sees investment pact with EU possible this year
    Barcelona can demand €700 million for Messi, La Liga rules
    Lebanon: Hezbollah ready to discuss a new political pact proposed
    New report outlines how coronavirus ravaged Belgium’s care homes
    Over half of Lebanon’s population could be short of food by yearend, UN says
    Banksy asylum boat passengers evacuated
    40% of summer sales stocks remain unsold: ‘People do not dare to consume’
    School in Belgium now compulsory from the age of 5
    Protesters in Liège demonstrate against racism and police brutality
    European foreign ministers discuss more sanctions against Belarus and Turkey
    Hamilton favourite to win the 65th Belgian F1 Grand Prix
    Belgium’s new coronavirus cases continue to go down
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due to pandemic

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Credit: Wallpaperflare

    Belgian consumers pay up to 10% more for basic groceries like meat, fruit and vegetables when compared to 2019 due to the pandemic, the Belgian government reported.

    The government bureau for statistics, Belstat, showed that prices have increased for fruit (+10%), fruit juice (+9%) and vegetables (+5%). Similar increases were seen for products like breakfast cereals (+8.6%), ice cream (+7.6%), fish (+5.5%) and meat (+3.3%).

    On average, food prices have increased by 3.2% when compared to last year. Items like bread, tobacco, candy, dairy and alcohol saw an overall 2.4% price increase.

    At the same time, prices dropped for plane tickets (-14.4%), natural gas (-15.8%), electricity (-6%), and petrol (-5.8%).

    Related News

     

    “The price increases are largely the result of a lower supply of certain products, due to lower harvests caused by poor weather conditions,” the report read. Belgian farmers, however, say that Belgian harvests are “not so bad” and that the 10% price increase does not apply for local fruit and vegetables, het Nieuwsblad reported. It is due to more exotic fruits that the average price rate has increased.

    Many imported fruits come from Spain, such as oranges, lemons and limes. Spain has been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis, leading to more difficult circumstances for fruit picking such as lack of personnel, causing prices to increase up to 40%.

    For products that originate outside of the European Union, such as lychees, the low rate of passenger flights has made import more difficult, as these products would usually be transported on those flights.

    The price of processed products has increased largely due to consumers’ changed shopping behaviour. The pandemic and the subsequent safety measures have caused people to only shop for what they need and to leave as soon as possible, leaving a different situation to pre-pandemic times.

    “Supermarkets are responding to this trend,” Gino Van Ossel, Professor of Retail at the Vlerick Business School in Ghent, said. “The pressure to give discounts is lower. Supermarkets such as Colruyt, which follows the promotions of surrounding supermarkets, do not have to adjust its prices to match them. Fewer prices are lowered as a result.”

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times