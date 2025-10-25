North Korea bypasses UN sanctions via cryptocurrencies

Kim Jong-Un. Credit: Belga

North Korea is using cryptocurrencies to bypass UN sanctions by facilitating trade in raw materials and military equipment while sending IT workers abroad to launder funds and generate income.

Under Kim Jong Un’s leadership, Pyongyang has escalated cyberattacks to acquire foreign currency, circumventing international sanctions imposed due to its prohibited military programmes.

The UN’s Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) revealed that North Korean hackers stole at least $1.65 billion (€1.42 billion) between January and September 2025.

Of this amount, $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) was stolen in February from the cryptocurrency exchange platform Bybi, according to a report published by MSMT on Wednesday.

These thefts come in addition to North Korea’s illegal cryptocurrency gains, which totalled $1.2 billion (€1.03 billion) in 2024, according to the monitoring group.

The stolen funds are reportedly used to finance “the unlawful development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes,” the report noted.

The study also found that senior North Korean officials utilised stablecoins for transactions involving the sale and transfer of military equipment and vital raw materials, including copper, which is commonly used in ammunition production.

Related News