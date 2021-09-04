   
Government to focus on post-Covid recovery reforms
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 September, 2021
Latest News:
N-VA lashes out at pension reform proposals...
Roberto Martinez hopes spectators will inspire Red Devils...
Government to focus on post-Covid recovery reforms...
Paris attacks: Renewed focus on France’s most watched...
‘Soilmates movement’ second gastronomic event to take place...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 September 2021
    N-VA lashes out at pension reform proposals
    Roberto Martinez hopes spectators will inspire Red Devils in match against Czechs
    Government to focus on post-Covid recovery reforms
    Paris attacks: Renewed focus on France’s most watched prisoner
    ‘Soilmates movement’ second gastronomic event to take place on 12-13 September
    Belgium’s business community worried over nuclear energy uncertainty
    5 ways to naturally boost the immune health
    Over 2,000 coronavirus infections per day in Belgium
    Four police officers injured during anti-vaccination demonstration in London
    Weather models predict up to 30 degrees in Belgium next week
    Consultation with the Taliban unavoidable, says Wilmès
    Belgium’s next Consultative Committee planned for 17 September
    Brussels Leopold II tunnel closed at night until spring 2022
    EU and AstraZeneca reach agreement on ending litigation
    Instagram reveals Old Ghent — in colour
    ‘Eat! Brussels, Drink! Bordeaux’ launches at Gare Maritime
    1.25 million codes for Belgium’s free PCR tests requested
    Belgium in Brief: What Does Returning To Red Mean?
    Brussels Airlines restores iconic Tintin plane Rackham
    Almost half of Belgian companies victims of cybercrime
    View more
    Share article:

    Government to focus on post-Covid recovery reforms

    Saturday, 04 September 2021

    © Belga

    Belgium’s Federal Government is now entering a new phase marking the transition from managing the crisis sparked by the pandemic to pursuing recovery-oriented reform, the office of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo disclosed on Friday after a restricted ministerial committee meeting.

    The focus in the coming weeks will be on two priorities: the 2022 budget and the post-Covid recovery and transition plan that will be complementary to the projects approved under the European recovery plan.

    The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver his state of the union address on 12 October and submit a budget to the European Commission three days later. The first meetings on the budget will be held next week, perhaps with a restricted committee, a governmental source said.

    In the Spring, Prime Minister De Croo had consulted the governmental partners on the efforts Belgium would be making, in addition to the European plan, on jobs, digital matters, climate and the environment.

    Working groups will focus on the issues and “concrete and ambitious measures” are expected, he said. The two series of discussions will run parallel to each other.

    Federal line ministers have also discussed the programme for the coming period. After the budget, top priorities include energy, preparations for COP26 (the 26th Conference of Parties to the Paris Climate Agreement) and socio-economic issues.

    These include pensions, a hot topic in the media in recent days. In this regard, “there needs to be a calm, in-depth discussion on content,” a source in the office of the Prime Minister said.

    A proposal by Minister Karine Lalieux – in charge of pensions – is to be examined and discussed more broadly within the Federal Government. However, this reform is not linked to the discussions on the 2022 budget.

    The Brussels Times