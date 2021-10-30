   
G20 summit: Broad support for international tax reform to target multinationals
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 October, 2021
Latest News:
G20 summit: Broad support for international tax reform...
Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital...
COP26: Over 200 participants board the climate train...
29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches...
Numerous Aldi stores in Wallonia hit by workers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over time
    2
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    3
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    4
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    5
    Dutch authorities investigate QR-code for ‘Adolf Hitler’
    Share article:

    G20 summit: Broad support for international tax reform to target multinationals

    Saturday, 30 October 2021

    There was widespread support for a global tax on transnationals at the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday but uncertainty with regard to strong commitments on behalf of climate.

    A source close to the discussions said there was “broad, across-the-board support” at the first working session on Saturday for a minimum tax of 15% on multinationals, scheduled to be endorsed by the heads of state and government in their final agreement on Sunday with the aim of implementing it by 2023 according to Belga News Agency.

    “The United States and countries such as Brazil, France and South Korea have indicated their explicit support for the global minimum tax,” the source said.

    Climate promises to be a more complicated affair. Many have been hoping fervently for a strong signal on the eve of the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties, COP26, which opens on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. However, the G20, which includes developed nations such as the United States and EU member countries, as well as major emerging economies like Brazil, China, India and Russia, accounts for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

    Defending the environment was, in fact, one of the buzzwords among demonstrators who began massing in the streets of Rome on Saturday afternoon at the urging of various organisations such as trade unions, the extreme left and Fridays for Future.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed in an interview aired on Saturday by the ITV channel that it was time to take some of the “vague” commitments in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and transform them into fast, solid commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

    European Council President Charles Michel stressed the need to be more ambitious on climate, while he admitted that the issue was a tough one, particularly for some charcoal-dependent countries.

    China, along with many emerging countries, still depends enormously on coal – a major CO2 emitter – especially to fuel its electricity plants during the current energy crisis.

    The discussions in Rome have been complicated by the physical absence of the Chinese and Russian presidents, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, who are taking part in the summit by videoconferencing.

    Latest news

     Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital
    The fifth edition of the Bright Brussels festival was officially launched on Thursday, and will illuminate the European capital until 6 November. ...
    COP26: Over 200 participants board the climate train in Brussels
    Some 220 passengers boarded the Climate Train in Brussels on Saturday, heading for the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties, COP26, in Glasgow, ...
    29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches for lighting flares
    On Friday 29 supporters of Club Bruges football team were banned from watching matches in stadiums after using flares after a match on 23 May. ...
    Numerous Aldi stores in Wallonia hit by workers strikes
    Over 30 Aldi stores in Wallonia have been affected by unplanned strikes on Saturday as staff show their general discontent, a union source confirmed. ...
    WHO urges countries to keep schools open
    The World Health Organisation’s regional European office launched a call on Friday for schools to be kept open, amid a fresh wave of new Covid-19 ...
    Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over time
    A newly-released Israeli study shows that immunity after being vaccinated for the coronavirus Delta variant diminishes over time for all age groups a ...
    €110 million covid bonuses for Ikea employees
    Ingka, the holding company for Swedish furniture giant Ikea, has announced on Friday that it will pay employees a total of €110 million euros in ...
    Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors
    Wallonia’s first 5G laboratory opened its doors on Friday in Charleroi. The lab, set up by the A6K engineering hub with support from Proximus, ...
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    According to the Belgian Foundation Against Breast Cancer, some 11,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Belgium, or 188 in ...
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM on Sunday, the clocks will go back one ...
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    Although the Flanders Government has supported rolling out the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to all Belgium citizens, on Saturday the ...
    Criminal investigations into undocumented cycle couriers
    The Brussels Labour Prosecutor’s Office has launched a series of criminal investigations into the status of undocumented couriers working under the ...