EU-led mission warns about Houthi attacks on Red Sea

Credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES

The EU-led maritime mission Aspides has issued a warning about potential attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and eastern Gulf of Aden by the pro-Iranian Houthi militia in Yemen.

Ships in the region could be targeted, and shipping companies have been advised to exercise extra caution.

The warning follows renewed attacks by the Houthi militia on Israeli targets last Saturday. These actions are reportedly intended to support Iran in the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Aspides recommended that vessels linked to Israel or the US avoid the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden if possible. The mission noted that the Houthi militia’s military capabilities remain intact and substantial.

Both the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are critical routes for international trade.

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz, another vital trade corridor, has been effectively closed for weeks due to the conflict, leading to surging energy prices globally.

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