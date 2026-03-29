Australian liquid gas production stalls after cyclone

Liquid gas storage at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, April 2022. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

One of the largest liquid natural gas production sites in Western Australia remains shut down following the passage of a tropical cyclone, according to energy company Woodside.

The facility in Karratha, which processes gas from one of the world’s largest offshore gas fields, was closed on Friday as the cyclone swept along the Western Australian coast. Woodside announced Sunday that efforts to remobilise staff to certain offshore installations were underway.

Restart procedures will depend on the results of ongoing safety inspections, a company spokesperson confirmed. Production will only resume when it can be done safely, the spokesperson added.

Another site operated by Chevron was also shut down on Thursday due to power supply issues caused by the storm. It remains unclear whether operations there have recommenced.

Tropical Cyclone Narelle brought wind speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour when it struck the region. As of Sunday, more than 1,400 households were still without electricity.

Australia, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquid natural gas, is a key supplier to many Asian countries. These nations are facing further strain as LNG supplies have also been disrupted by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation against Israeli-American military actions.

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