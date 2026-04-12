Farmers protest against rising fuel prices in Ireland

A fuel pump at the inauguration of the first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Wallonia, Thursday 23 April 2015. Credit: David Stockman / Belga

Irish police intervened Saturday evening to end a protest in central Dublin that had blocked main roads, as fuel price demonstrations continue to grip the country.

Farmers and transport workers have been protesting since Tuesday against the soaring fuel costs linked to the war in the Middle East. They are demanding government action and have disrupted motorways, city centres, and fuel depots with trucks and tractors.

By Saturday, approximately 600 of Ireland’s 1,500 fuel stations were out of stock, a figure that could rise rapidly, according to industry group Fuels for Ireland. The government has expressed concerns that emergency services and other essential sectors could face critical fuel shortages.

Police have arrested several protesters in Cork, Galway, and Dublin in recent days, with violent clashes reported in some cases. On Saturday, officers used pepper spray to clear a blockade at an oil refinery in Cork. In Dublin city centre, all blockades were dismantled on Saturday night, with illegally parked and idle vehicles towed away under police supervision.

The Irish government is scheduled to meet urgently on Sunday to finalise a relief package aimed at easing the crisis. Plans reportedly include temporary direct subsidies for businesses most affected by the high fuel prices, in an effort to quell the protests.

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