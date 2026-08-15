Tehran doubles down on Hormuz control after bold Trump remarks

Ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz. Credit: Belga / AFP

Iran said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz “is and remains Iranian,” escalating tensions with the United States as the vital shipping route remains blocked.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was responding to US President Donald Trump, who said he would declare the Strait of Hormuz American territory “after we have defeated Iran.”

“As long as you refuse to accept the reality of your defeat and continue to indulge in illusions, Iran will continue to enforce a blockade,” Gharibabadi said on X.

Trump has said the US already effectively controls the strait. According to him, American forces are stopping Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran has yet to decide whether it will continue negotiations with Washington to end the war.

Araghchi said the US had violated the provisional agreement reached in mid-June by launching fresh attacks.

On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced new economic measures against Iran.

The war and the closure of the strait have fuelled global uncertainty and pushed up oil and petrol prices worldwide.

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