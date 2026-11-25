Artificial intelligence could add 0.3% to European economic growth in 2027, up from BNP Paribas Fortis’s previous estimate of 0.1%, the bank said in its outlook published on Wednesday.

For 2026, the bank now expects AI to contribute 0.2% to growth, compared with an earlier forecast of 0.1%.

Despite a difficult geopolitical backdrop and a slight tightening of fiscal policy, BNP Paribas Fortis still expects Europe to post positive growth, partly supported by AI.

The bank said Europe remains behind the United States, where AI is more widely integrated into businesses and where there are more, and larger, producers of AI technology.

Even so, BNP Paribas Fortis said Europe still has significant potential to raise productivity.

It said AI could, for example, help the many small and medium-sized businesses across Europe comply more effectively with regulations in different EU Member States.

The bank also noted that Europe’s linguistic diversity often makes internal communication more difficult. Reducing these frictions, it said, could create further gains in scale and productivity.

BNP Paribas Fortis also argued that the European model for spreading AI adoption could prove more resilient over the long term.

Rather than a rapid expansion, it expects slower growth in the sector that could ultimately be more sustainable.

The bank also said it does not expect an AI bubble in financial markets to burst. Instead, it forecasts a more moderate and potentially more durable pace of growth in AI-related investment, particularly if the United States tightens rules governing the development of new data centres.