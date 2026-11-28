Worldline processed 16.7 million payment transactions on Black Friday on 27 November, including 4.4 million online payments, setting new daily records for both total transactions and online payments.

In a statement on Saturday, the payment processor said the figures represented a 2.5% increase in total transactions and a 7.8% rise in online payments compared with last year’s Black Friday.

The company recorded 16.7 million transactions this year, up from 16.26 million on Black Friday last year. Of those, around 4.4 million were made online, compared with 4.11 million a year earlier.

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That amounted to an average of 3,000 online payments per second, according to Worldline.

The figures also point to a shift in Belgian consumer payment habits, with online shopping accounting for a growing share of Black Friday spending.

In 2023, roughly one in five Black Friday payments were made online. Last year, that share rose to more than one in four, and this year it reached 28.5%.

Black Friday also boosted spending in physical shops. Worldline said 11.1 million payments were made in stores on Friday, 7% more than on an average Friday in November.

The company said the figures show that Black Friday is not solely an online shopping phenomenon, with consumers increasingly combining digital and in-store purchasing channels.