 
Chinese investments in Europe in rapid decline
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 August, 2019
Latest News:
A coalition with Vlaams Belang is impossible, even...
Fire claims lives of two firefighters: ‘suspicions of...
Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping...
Manneken Pis gets new costume ahead of Brussels...
Assumption weekend: post offices mostly closed, but banks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 August 2019
    A coalition with Vlaams Belang is impossible, even in the future, says N-VA’s Bart De Wever
    Fire claims lives of two firefighters: ‘suspicions of human intervention’
    Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping outside of town hall
    Manneken Pis gets new costume ahead of Brussels flower show
    Assumption weekend: post offices mostly closed, but banks will open on Friday
    Chinese investments in Europe in rapid decline
    Record number of Belgians sign up as organ donors after TV campaign
    The pound plunges to its lowest rate since 2009
    Belgium puts embassy in the US up for sale
    Deliveroo announces end to German services
    Firefighters in Belgium hold minute’s silence to honour fallen colleagues
    Artist pitches wanted for mosaic projects in Jette
    Far-right party excluded as government talks launched in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: UNESCO festival under fire, police investigated and Antwerp Pride
    Record number of hours of ‘free’ electricity in Belgium
    Mob attacks men who killed a rare bird in Germany
    Belgium’s Elise Mertens out of Women’s Tennis Association top 20
    Nine sheep seized from unauthorised abattoirs during Muslim Feast of Sacrifice
    Antwerp’s Pride Festival sees 150,000 attendees in total
    Tax on soft drinks triples over three years
    View more

    Chinese investments in Europe in rapid decline

    Monday, 12 August 2019
    Despite highs in the past, investment in Europe is on the decline. Credit: Flickr

    Chinese companies invested 2.4 billion dollars (2.1 billion euro) in Europe in the first half of 2019, 84% less than in January-June 2018, according to a study by the EY economic consultancy.

    In the first semester of 2019, Chinese firms bought out or bought into 81 European businesses, a 28% drop, but these transactions were generally lower-volume ones. As a result, investments shrank by 15.3 billion dollars compared to the first half of 2018, amounting to just 2.4 billion dollars.

    The drop is due primarily to the trade war between China and the United States. Moreover, a number of Chinese businesses usually very active in Europe are digesting their acquisitions or even selling them off.

    Chinese investors are also said to be facing increasing mistrust in Europe, as evidenced by the German Government’s decision to veto the arrival of the Chinese state conglomerate SGCC.

    The end result is that large buyouts by Chinese companies are becoming increasingly rare, and the Chinese are becoming more selective.

    In 2016, Chinese investments in Europe had topped 85 billion dollars.

    However, EY feels Chinese investments have bottomed out and could bounce back once the trade war between the U.S. and China is resolved and economic growth is relaunched.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job