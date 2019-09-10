Stopping plastic production by 2030 is ‘unrealistic’ says Belgian waste federation

Plans to stop plastic production by 2030 are “unrealistic” , according to Go4Circle, the Belgian federation of companies active in the treatment and recycling of waste.

The federation is also concerned by the regional commitment to reducing incineration by 50% by 2027 and closing landfill sites.

In its declaration on regional policy, the next Walloon government intends, among other things, “to be the driving force behind a strategy of stopping plastics production by 2030”, with the practice of usage being confined only to where it is necessary being kept until then.

“We will always need these ultimate waste-disposal outlets and must not depend on a surrounding region or other European countries, if not Asia. A dialogue is planned and is absolutely necessary,” Stany Vaes, the director-general of the federation, commented.

The Walloon government planned to ban single-use plastics, for which there are alternatives, in 2022, in accordance with the European Directive on ‘plastic products’ and together with the federal government and the other Regions. The ban on plastic bags will be widened to include fruit-and-vegetable packaging by the end of 2021.

