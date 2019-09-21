 
Global growth “fragile” and “threatened”, says Lagarde
Saturday, 21 September, 2019
    Saturday, 21 September 2019
    Global growth "fragile" and "threatened", says Lagarde
    Global growth “fragile” and “threatened”, says Lagarde

    Saturday, 21 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Global growth is “fragile” and “threatened”, especially due to market trade tension, the outgoing Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde said on Thursday in an exclusive interview with AFP Washington. 

    While considering expansion as “rather poor”, Lagarde also urged leaders towards dialogue to attempt “to resolve the uncertainties throughout the world,” referring to the trade war between the USA and China that weighs on trade around the world, or to the Brexit that clouds Europe’s future. 

    “Whether it be commercial relations, Brexit, technological threats, these are man-made problems that can be settled by man,” she added, noting that “a little femininity would not hurt.” 

    The IMF lowered its forecast late July for global growth to 3.2%. It has since warned that trade tensions could further slow commercial activity. 

    The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects global growth in 2019 to be “the lowest since the financial crisis” in 2008, when it fell to 2.9% before plunging to -0.5% the following year. 

    Asked about the possibility of her doing more to convince leaders when she takes the head of the European Central Bank (ECB) in November, Lagarde replied: “I will definitely continue to be determined to ensure that we focus on job creation, productivity, stability.” 

    However, she also stressed that monetary institutions had to remain “predictable” and “stick to the facts and economic data.” 

    “There is enough uncertainty around the world without adding doubt about what a central bank will do,” she said. 

    While US President Donald Trump continues to criticize the Fed and its chairman Jerome Powell, Lagarde recalled how she “constantly” defended the independence of central bankers. 

    “When I was at the head of IMF, in countries where I saw a central bank governor linked to political aspirations or imperatives, it did not turn out well,” she responded, stating that she was not referring to the United States or Europe but “to smaller countries where the independence of the central bank governor is sometimes threatened.”

    The Brussels Times

