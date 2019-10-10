 
Belgian employer organizations fear a “no deal” Brexit
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
Latest News:
EU drops Switzerland from tax-haven list...
‘No rush’ to bring 5G network to Brussels,...
Belgian employer organizations fear a “no deal” Brexit...
Animal organs can be used to create renewable...
Police officer convicted of driving under the influence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    EU drops Switzerland from tax-haven list
    ‘No rush’ to bring 5G network to Brussels, says Environment Minister
    Belgian employer organizations fear a “no deal” Brexit
    Animal organs can be used to create renewable fuel
    Police officer convicted of driving under the influence for fourth time
    Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe
    Attack on German synagogue was broadcast live for 35 minutes on Twitch
    Hundreds of people wreak havoc on Mediamarkt before meet and greet with Dutch rapper
    Knife-carrying man arrested in Koekelberg was ‘looking for Jews’
    Belgium in Brief: Bomb scare suspect released, more De lijn complaints and Bicky apologises
    Dutch actress faces 2 years in prison for drug trafficking at Tomorrowland festival
    Climate activists to occupy Royal Palace’s garden to ask King to declare climate emergency
    Climate Crisis: nearly 1,000 doctors demand greater action in Belgium
    Parliament bomb scare suspect released, was calling for information
    Police arrest man with knife near Koekelberg school
    Unidentified man found dead in garden in Namur, investigation launched
    Halle shooter placed handmade explosives in front of synagogue
    ‘More complaints than ever before about cancelled De Lijn buses,’ says Flemish Ombudsman
    Bicky Burger: Goodlife Foods issues an apology
    Referential benchmarks for nursery schools approved by Wallonia-Brussels Government
    View more

    Belgian employer organizations fear a “no deal” Brexit

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Just a few days from the European Council on 17-18 October and a few weeks from Brexit’s deadline, Belgian employer organizations launched an appeal to avoid a “no deal” — Brexit without an agreement — the organizations FEB, UWE, the Voka and Beci indicated in a statement on Thursday. 

    Employer organizations fear that a departure of the UK without an agreement “would cause enormous economic damage to our country.” 

    “Employer organizations want a withdrawal agreement to be reached and negotiations on the future EU/UK relationship to start rapidly during the transition phase. Employer organizations argue for a partnership as thorough as possible to maintain significant trade flows, while ensuring the proper functioning of the internal European market and fair competition,” they said. 

    Employer organizations also remind of the uncertain outcome should there be another postponement. But they believe that further delay, “as long as we continue to seek a negotiated agreement” is a preferable alternative to a “no deal” exit. 

    If the UK leaves without an agreement, employers insist that “Belgian companies must take the necessary measures and authorities should make every effort to minimize the impact.” They also demand the creation of a central contact point to which companies can address any operational issues. 

    Lastly, employer organizations demand exceptional actions should the UK leave without a deal. “Employer organizations call on the federal government to designate a crisis manager charged to take additional measures in order to limit the impact and find solutions to unforeseen situations that might arise,” they stated in particular.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job