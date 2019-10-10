Belgian employer organizations fear a “no deal” Brexit...

Just a few days from the European Council on 17-18 October and a few weeks from Brexit’s deadline, Belgian employer organizations launched an appeal to avoid a “no deal” — Brexit without an agreement — the organizations FEB, UWE, the Voka and Beci indicated in a statement on Thursday.

Employer organizations fear that a departure of the UK without an agreement “would cause enormous economic damage to our country.”

“Employer organizations want a withdrawal agreement to be reached and negotiations on the future EU/UK relationship to start rapidly during the transition phase. Employer organizations argue for a partnership as thorough as possible to maintain significant trade flows, while ensuring the proper functioning of the internal European market and fair competition,” they said.

Employer organizations also remind of the uncertain outcome should there be another postponement. But they believe that further delay, “as long as we continue to seek a negotiated agreement” is a preferable alternative to a “no deal” exit.

If the UK leaves without an agreement, employers insist that “Belgian companies must take the necessary measures and authorities should make every effort to minimize the impact.” They also demand the creation of a central contact point to which companies can address any operational issues.

Lastly, employer organizations demand exceptional actions should the UK leave without a deal. “Employer organizations call on the federal government to designate a crisis manager charged to take additional measures in order to limit the impact and find solutions to unforeseen situations that might arise,” they stated in particular.

The Brussels Times