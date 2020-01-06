Price of gold reaches highest level in six years

Growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, following the death on Friday of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani who was killed by an American strike in Iraq, has prompted investors to continue invest in gold.

Gold, considered a safe haven, saw its price on Monday break the April 2013 prices: 1,588.13 dollars an ounce (31.1 grams), its highest level in over six years.

Other precious metals such as palladium, silver and platinum have also become more expensive.

In parallel, oil prices also rose on Monday. At 07:40 Belgian time, the price of a barrel of American crude oil increased by 2.06%, to 64.35 dollars, and a barrel of Brent from the sea North jumped 2.35% to 70.21 dollars.

The Brussels Times